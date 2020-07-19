Arsenal have secured their place in this season’s FA Cup final after they beat holders Manchester City two-nil in the first of this weekend’s semi–finals.

A brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang proved to be enough for the Gunners against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Mikel Arteta’s men will now face the winner of today’s semi-final between Manchester United and Chelsea in the showpiece match.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t think Luke Shaw will be fit for the game, but he is more hopeful about Brandon Williams.

Both defenders were forced off with injuries in United’s Premier League draw with Southampton on Monday and missed the win against Crystal Palace three days later.

United have already beaten Chelsea three times this season: twice in the league and once in the League Cup.

Kick-off at Wembley is at 1800.

===

There are two Premier League fixtures down for decision this afternoon.

Bournemouth can give their hopes of survival a massive boost if they can beat Southampton.

A win for Eddie Howe’s side will see them draw level with Watford on 34 points in the battle to beat the drop. Kick-off is at 1400.

Elsewhere, Leicester City can move above Chelsea in the league table and take a big step towards Champions League qualification if they can beat Spurs.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are guaranteed a top-four finish if they win their remaining two matches. That one gets underway at 1600.

Yesterday, Burnley heaped more misery on already-relegated Norwich with a 2-0 win at Carrow Road.

==

In The Championship, newly-crowned league winners Leeds United face Derby, while Barnsley need to beat Nottingham Forest if they’re to avoid relegation.

F1

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton will start on pole position for today’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

The world champion was quickest in yesterday’s qualifying ahead of his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas. Lance Stroll starts in third for Racing Point.

The race gets underway at 1410.

RACING

There’s an eight-card meet at The Curragh with the Fillies Maiden kicking-off Sunday’s action at 1400.