SOCCER
The race for Champions League football looks like it will go down to the wire.
Leicester City still occupy fourth spot courtesy of last night’s 2-nil win at home to Sheffield United.
Defeat for the Blades dents their hopes of securing a Europa League spot.
Manchester United remain behind Leicester on goal difference alone.
Goals in either half from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial secured a 2-nil win away to Crystal Palace.
Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased
Brighton are all-but safe following a 1-1 draw away to Southampton.
Aston Villa are three-points from safety after a 1-1 draw at Everton.
There’s a huge game at the bottom of the table tonight.
A win for either West Ham United or Watford at the London Stadium can all but assure their survival.
Leeds United are just a point away from the promised land of the Premier League.
Their 1-nil win over Barnsley in the Championship leaves them needing just a draw from their remaining games against Derby and Charlton.
West Brom can take another step towards promotion this evening with a win at Huddersfield.
Real Madrid secured a first La Liga title in three years last night.
Karim Benzema struck twice in a 2-1 win over Villareal.
GOLF
Rory McIlroy is 2 under par after round one of the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.
The lead is held on 6 under par by the American Tony Finau.
Shane Lowry is 1 over and Graeme McDowell is 7 over par.
Tiger Woods is 1 under.
HORSE RACING
And there’s an eight-race card at Limerick this afternoon with the first off at 1 o’clock.
A seven race programme at Kilbeggan gets underway at 4.45.