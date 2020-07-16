Soccer

Manchester City’s Premier League points record is safe for another year.

Champions Liverpool won’t be able to surpass 100 points following last night’s 2-1 defeat at Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Reiss Nelson scored the winner for the Gunners and their manager Mikel Arteta says they have something to build on.

Wolves European hopes suffered a serious blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Burnley.

V-A-R awarded a contentious injury time penalty following a handball by Matt Doherty allowing Burnley to level.

Tottenham Hotspur are just a point off the top six following a 3-1 win at Newcastle United.

While Bournemouth’s hopes of survival are all but over after a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City.

The battle for a top-four place continues tonight.

Fourth placed Leicester City welcome Sheffield United to the King Power Stadium for a 6pm start.

Fifth placed Manchester United are away to Crystal Palace at 8.15.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa can move to within a point of safety with a win at Everton,

And Brighton travel to Southampton.

Leeds United can take another step towards promotion to the Premier League this evening.

They welcome Yorkshire rivals Barnsley to Elland Road for a 5pm kick off.

Even if they win, they’ll have to wait for promotion because of Brentford’s victory over Preston North End last night.

GAELIC GAMES

Kieran O’Connor has been called one of Aghada’s ‘greatest clubmen’.

The 2010 All Ireland-winning footballer with Cork has sadly died at the age of 41.

O’Connor had been battling a rare form of bone cancer.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy says he’s still adjusting to a lack of fans at golf tournaments.

The world number one plays alongside Tiger Woods in the first two rounds of the Memorial Tournament, which starts today in Ohio.

Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell are also in the field.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Leopardstown this evening.

The first goes to post at 4.15.