Soccer

Republic of Ireland striker Michael Obafemi scored an injury time equaliser for Southampton in last night’s 2-2 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League.

Stuart Armstrong put the Saints in front, before United led for most of the game following goals by Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

It was 20 year old Obafemi’s third league goal for Southampton.

Even though he didn’t score in front of any fans, Obafemi knows finding the net at Old Trafford is special.

The result leaves United fifth in the table, behind Leicester City on goal difference.

The two clubs meet in the final round of fixtures on Sunday week.

Chelsea can open up a 4 point cushion in third place should they defeat Norwich City at Stamford Bridge tonight.

It’s an 8.15 kick off.

In the Championship, West Brom can claim top spot with a 2 goal win over Fulham this evening.

Rugby

And an agreement has been reached between the IRFU and Rugby Players Ireland over the issue of pay.

There will be a 10 percent cut from players earning over 25 thousand euro between now and the end of the year, with a further 10 percent deferral.