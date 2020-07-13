SOCCER

Manchester United can move into third place in the Premier League if they can beat Southampton at Old Trafford tonight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are unbeaten in their last 17 games and a win will see them climb above Leicester and Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 8pm.

Leicester’s chances of finishing in the top four suffered a blow yesterday after they lost 4-1 to relegation-threatened Bournemouth.

The win for Bournemouth sees them move to within three points of Watford in their bid to beat the drop.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said his team made too many mistakes in the second-half https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/BR-1.mp3

Elsewhere, Aston Villa boosted their chances of Premier League survival with a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Tottenham beat Arsenal 2-1 in the North London derby, and Wolves were comfortable 3-0 winners against Everton.

===

Manchester City will discover the outcome of their appeal against a two-year ban from European club competitions this morning.

The ban follows alleged breaches of club licensing and financial fair play regulations.

The decision is set to be be published on the CAS website at 9.30am.

===

Leeds have a three point advantage at the top of the Championship this morning.

They moved a step closer to gaining promotion to the Premier League with a 1-nil win at Swansea.

It was their first match since club legend Jack Charlton passed away on Friday.

===

GOLF

Collin Morikawa won his second P-G-A Tour title in just his 24th pro-start after he beat Justin Thomas in a playoff at the Workday Charity Open.

Graeme McDowell was the best of the Irish in Ohio on five-under.

===

FORMULA ONE

Lewis Hamilton is just six race wins away from equalling Michael Schumacher’s all-time F1 record of 91.

The world champion eased to victory in yesterday’s Styrian Grand Prix in Austria.