RACING

Legendary jump jockey Barry Geraghty has retired from racing at the age of 40.

The Meath rider won the Grand National in 2003 and twice claimed the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Geraghty rode over 650 career winners, including 43 at the Cheltenham Festival.

===

SOCCER

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says current form won’t come into it when they visit rivals Tottenham later.

Spurs have stuttered since the Premier League’s restart, having won just two of their five games.

In contrast Arsenal have won four of their last five.

Kick-off in that game is at half past four.

First up today Wolves welcome Everton to Molineaux at noon.

Struggling Aston Villa host Crystal Palace at 2.15, and later Bournemouth welcome Leicester City to the Vitality Stadium at seven.

++

Tributes will be paid to the late former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton when Leeds United visit Swansea in the Championship this afternoon.

Charlton, who passed away on Friday aged 85, lined out for Leeds from 1952 to 1973.

A win for the Yorkshire outfit would move them three points clear of West Brom at the top of the table.

===

FORMULA ONE

Lewis Hamilton will need to excel in different conditions at the Styrian F1 Grand Prix this afternoon.

The six-time world champion is on pole following a very wet qualifying in Austria yesterday.

It’s set to be drier for the race, in which Red Bull’s Max Verstappen goes from second on the grid, in front of Carlos Sainz in the McLaren.

===

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Kamaru Usman retained his U-F-C welterweight title last night in impressive fashion against Jorge Masvidal.

The Nigerian-American won a unanimous decision at U-F-C 251 at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Masvidal had come in as challenger at just six days’ notice after Gilbert Burns tested positive for Covid-19.