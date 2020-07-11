SOCCER

The Football Association of Ireland have described Jack Charlton as “the manager who changed Irish football forever”.

The 1966 World Cup winner with England died last night at the age of 85 after a battle with lymphoma and dementia.

Charlton’s family say he passed away in his sleep at his home last night with them by his side.

He took Ireland to a first major finals at Euro 88 and also steered the team to the knockout stages of the 1990 and 94 World Cups.

Former Ireland striker John Aldridge says Charlton was the best manager he ever played for

Norwich could be relegated from the Premier League this lunchtime.

They’ll return to the Championship if they lose to West Ham at Carrow Road.

Fellow strugglers Watford can ease fears of the drop with victory over Newcastle.

Champions Liverpool host Burnley this afternoon, while third placed Chelsea go to fellow European hopefuls Sheffield United for an evening kick-off.

Second place Manchester City play at Brighton tonight.

Fulham have sealed a place in the Championship play-offs.

They moved within four points of the top two after beating Cardiff 2-nil last night.

West Brom can go top – and take another step closer to the Premier League – by winning at Blackburn this afternoon.

GOLF

Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell are both three-under-par after two rounds at the Workday Charity Open in Ohio,

McDowell had a one-over second round 73 last night while Open champion Shane Lowry signed for a round of 72.

Colin Morikawa holds a three-shot lead over the field at 13-under.

RACING

Commonwealth Cup-winner Golden Horde is set to go off as favourite in the group-1 Darley July Cup at Newmarket this afternoon.

Competition will come from the Dennis Hogan-trained Sceptical, and the big race is off at 25-to-4.

Here at home, an eight-race card at Leopardstown gets underway at 2.

FORMULA ONE

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has ruled out signing Sebastian Vettel next season.

The German, who is set to leave Ferrari at the end of the current campaing, won four world titles during his time at Red Bull.

Horner says they’re committed to the pairing of Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon.