SOCCER

Liverpool are still on course to break Manchester City’s winning Premier League tally of 100 points.

Mo Salah brought his tally of goals for the season to 19 in the 3-1 win over Brighton last night.

Elsewhere, Cork’s John Egan headed in a late winner as Sheffield United beat Wolves 1-0,

Manchester City hammered Newcastle United 5-0,

And West Ham are still not out of danger after they lost 1-0 at home to Burnley.

Manchester United will look to maintain their excellent form when they play Aston Villa tonight.

That match has an 8.15 start at Villa Park.

At 6pm, Bournemouth host Tottenham and Everton play Southampton.

GAA

Former Dublin senior football manager Jim Gavin says inter county players will have enough time to be ready for the Championship.

Collective training is not allowed until the middle of September, with the provincial series to begin a month later.

Gavin says the middle of October will be a crucial time.

GOLF

The Ryder Cup wll celebrate it’s 100th anniversary in 2027, and the matches between Europe and the USA will be held at Adare Manor in Limerick in that year.

It’s after this year’s tournament was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will now be held in Wisconsin in September of next year.

European captain Padraig Harrington is happy to wait 12 months.

RACING

And today’s race meeting at Navan begins at 1.05.