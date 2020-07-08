SOCCER

Chelsea have moved up to third place in the Premier League table with a 3-2 defeat of Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The in-form Christian Pulisic (PRON: Pooli-sick), Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham were all on target.

Arsenal and Leicester City drew 1-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang’s (PRON: Oh-bah-may-ang) opener was cancelled out by Jamie Vardy’s 22nd league goal of the season after Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah (PRON: N-kay-tah) was sent off.

The result leaves Leicester four points clear of Manchester United in the race for Champions League football.

Danny Welbeck’s overhead kick gave Watford a 2-1 win over Norwich City and a vital 3 points in the battle to avoid relegation.

Tonight, champions Liverpool are away to Brighton, with that match kicking off at the Amex Stadium at 8.15.

There are three matches beginning at 6pm.

Manchester City play Newcastle United,

Sheffield United entertain Wolves,

And it’s West Ham United up against Burnley.

It’s reported by the Athletic that the International Football Association Board will allow teams make five subs per game, rather than three, for all of next season.

The temporary measure was brought in after the COVID 19 lockdown.

GAA

Clubs in the Gaelic Athletic Association will be allowed to report any alleged breaches of inter county training before September 14th directly to Croke Park.

The GAA has hardened its stance over the issue to allow inter county stars to be available for the club game for county championships.

BOXING

A Katie Taylor – Delfine Persoon rematch appears imminent.

Last week, promoter Eddie Hearn revealed talks had taken place about the Belgian replacing Amanda Serrano as Taylor’s August opponent.

Both Hearn and Taylor have alluded to a rematch on social media over the past 24-hours.

Taylor beat Persoon by majority decision in a controversial bout in June of last year.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Gowran Park this evening with the first off at 4.25.

While an eight-race meeting at Bellewstown gets underway at 1.