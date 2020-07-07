SOCCER

Tottenham Hotspur are up to 8th place in the Premier League, seven points behind fifth placed Manchester United with 5 games to go following a 1-0 win over Everton last night.

Michael Keane’s first half own goal separated the sides at the new White Hart Lane.

An on pitch row between Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and forward Heung Min Son was the highlight of a turgid affair.

Arsenal will make it four wins on the bounce in the top flight should they defeat Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

The match has an 8.15 start.

Chelsea are a point behind Leicester entering their match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park,

And Watford, who lie fourth from bottom, host Norwich City at Vicarage Road.

Both of those games kick off at 6pm.

GOLF

Paul McGinley has questioned the sustainability of Bryson DeChambeau’s big-hitting game.

The American won the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the weekend helped by setting a new average driving distance of 350-yards.

Former European Ryder Cup captain McGinley says DeChambeau will face a tough challenge at the PGA Championship next month.

NFL

Patrick Mahomes has signed a 10 year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs for 503 million dollars.

The 24 year old quarterback is the youngest ever player to win the Super Bowl and League MVP.

HORSE RACING

And there are race meetings at Roscommon and Killarney today.

The flat fixture at Roscommon begins at 1, with the card over jumps at Killarney beginning at 4.25.