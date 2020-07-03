Liverpool’s first game as Premier League champions ended in a 4-nil defeat at the hands of former title holders Manchester City last night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side received a guard of honour on their return to action, but City were 3-nil up at half time through goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored an own goal in the second half to complete the scoring.

It’s only Liverpool’s second league defeat of the season but despite the result, Klopp was happy enough with his players https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jurgen-8.mp3

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says he’d be risking a suspension if he revealed his true thoughts on V-A-R.

His side had a goal ruled out by the video assistant referee during their 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United last night, a result that saw Spurs drop to 9th in the table

The win for the Blades moved them up to seventh place

Mourinho says he’s learnt to hold his tongue https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jose-5.mp3

The FAI are confident they can avoid a legal challenge after the association’s board approved the plan to restart the SSE Airtricity League season.

A number of Premier Division clubs were unhappy that the standard promotion and relegation format would still be in place in a shorter season of 18 games.

However, the National League Executive Committee’s plan has been rubberstamped by the FAI and the league will resume on the 31st of July.

====

Seamus Power is only two shots off the lead after the opening round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

He carded a first round 67 to finish up on 5 under, two behind the leaders Kevin Kisner, Scott Stallings and Doc Redman.

====

This year’s French Open will have fans present.

Organisers at Roland Garros are planning to operate at between 50 and 60 per cent capacity.

The Paris Grand Slam is due to get underway on the new date of the 27th of September.

====

AND

There’s racing at Navan this evening – the first of eight races goes to post at 4.40.