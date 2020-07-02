SOCCER

West Ham gave their Premier League survival hopes a major boost last night, while denting the Champions League ambitions of Chelsea.

Andriy Yarmolenko’s last minute strike gave David Moyes’ side a 3-2 win over Chelsea at the London Stadium.

Goals from Tomas Soucek (Soo-check) and Michail Antonio had previously seen the Hammers lead, with Willian scoring twice for Chelsea.

That result sees West Ham climb up to 16th, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Chelsea remain fourth in the table, after their first defeat since football’s resumption.

There is now scrap emerging for Champions League football, with just three points separating third from sixth.

That’s after Leicester were beaten 2-1 against Everton.

They’re now winless in four games since the restart, but remain in third.

Norwich are six points from safety with six games to play after a 4-nil loss at Arsenal.

While Bournemouth are second-from-bottom after a 4-1 defeat at home to Newcastle.

==

Liverpool will receive a guard of honour at the Etihad tonight.

The newly-crowned Premier League champions face the side they deposed – Manchester City.

This evening’s other game is at Bramall Lane and sees Sheffield United entertain Tottenham.

GAELIC GAMES

The Gaelic Players Association have written to county boards across the country asking them to stop any unauthorised inter-county training sessions.

Despite the suspension of inter-county activity until September 14th, anecdotal evidence suggests many counties have been in breach of the rules.

The players’ accociation have also written to county boards, saying rules around inter-county training are “clear and unambiguous”.

However they have called for their members to be insured in the event of any unauthorised sessions, and have asked for players to be released to their counties once their club championship commitments have been completed.

BOXING

Eddie Hearn says Amanda Serrano is shying away from a ‘legacy fight’ with Katie Taylor.

A Twitter spat is ongoing regarding the fight purse, which Hearn says has been engineered by Serrano’s management.

The Matchroom promoter claims Serrano wanted to appear on a reality show in Puerto Rico rather than fight Taylor next month.

Hearn says an agreement is close for a rematch with Delfine Persoon instead.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Sligo this evening with the first off at 4.10.

Meanwhile, an eight-race card at Bellewstown gets underway at 1.