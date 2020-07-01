Gaelic Games

The Kerry Senior ladies have been drawn to meet Cork and Cavan in Group 1 of the this year’s TG4 Senior LGFA Football Championship.

Last year’s beaten semi-finalists Cork are the groups top seeds and winners of the group will play the winners of Group 2, which includes Galway, Tipperary and Monaghan.

On the other side of the draw the winners of Group 3, which includes All Ireland champions Dublin, Waterford and Donegal, will face the winners of Group 4, Made up of Mayo, Armagh and Tyrone.

The Championship is to take place across seven weekends throwing in from 17 October.

SOCCER

There may yet be further opposition to the resumption of the League of Ireland season.

Yesterday it was confirmed that both the Premier and First Division would restart on July 31st, with promotion and relegation remaining untouched, despite the season being reduced to 18 games.

Sligo Rovers are one of a number of clubs said to be unhappy that two clubs could still be relegated.

Shamrock Rovers were the only Premier Division side to vote for the proposal which was ultimately passed.

Sligo’s treasurer David Rowe says they feel “mugged” by the outcome.

Manchester United maintained their drive for Champions League football next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side impressed in a 3-0 win away to Brighton last night, as they returned to 5th place in the table.

Teenager Mason Greenwood opened the scoring, before Bruno Fernandes found the net twice.

The win extended United’s unbeaten run to 15 games, and moved them to within two points of fourth placed Chelsea.

====

Chelsea can regain their five point cushion over United though.

Frank Lampard’s side will hope to make it 4 wins from 4 since football’s resumption, with a win away to struggling West Ham United at 8.15pm.

West Ham’s relegation rivals are also in action.

At 6, bottom side Norwich are away to Arsenal.

Third-from-bottom Bournemouth host Newcastle.

And Everton take on Leicester.

===

Leroy Sané has likely played his final game for Manchester City.

The German winger is set to complete a move to Bayern Munich after the clubs agreed a fee which could rise to 60-million euro.

City will reportedly earn ten per cent of any future move made by Sané.

RACING

There are two Group 3’s down for decision at Leopardstown later.

First up, it’s the Derrinstown Stud Fillies Stakes.

And that’s followed by the Amethyst Stakes.

The first of an eight-race card is off at 4.25.

There’s also an eight-race card at Tipperary this afternoon with the first off at 1.