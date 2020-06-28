SOCCER

Manchester United left it late to book their place in the FA Cup semi-final but Harry Maguire’s goal proved to be decisive in their 2-1 win against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The other three semi-finals get underway this afternoon with Arsenal travelling to Bramell Lane to take on Sheffield United at 1pm.

Arsenal have won just one of their past eight away matches against The Blades in all competitions.

The pick of the matches is at the King Power Stadium where Frank Lampard’s Chelsea take on Leicester City at 4. Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is yet to beat Chelsea in his managerial career.

The final tie of the round sees Newcastle United host Manchester City. That one kicks-off at half six.

There’s Premier League action too with Watford looking to ease their relegation worries when Southampton travel to Vicarage Road.

As for the Championship, there’s two games taking place with Bristol City hosting Sheffield Wednesday, and Nottingham Forest taking on Huddersfield Town.

Elsewhere, Ian Baraclough has been named as Northern Ireland’s new manager.

The former Sligo Rovers and Motherwell boss succeeds Michael O’Neill, having stepped up from his role in charge of the under-21s.

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin’s bid for a sixth successive All Ireland football title may have been dealt a blow with multiple reports stating that Jack McCaffrey will not be a part of their panel for the Championship.

Work commitments are thought to be the reason behind the Clontarf man’s decision.

The four-time All-Star previously took a year out of football in 2016 to travel around Africa.

GOLF

Brendon Todd leads the field on the final day of the Travelers Championship in Connecticut after the American shot a career-best 9-under-par to open up a two-shot lead.

Dustin Johnson is in second on 16-under-par with world number one Rory McIlroy further back on 10-under-par.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at The Curragh with the first race getting underway at 2 o’clock. The Group One Pretty Polly Stakes is the pick of the races at 4:45 with Magical making her return to action.

Aidan O’Brien’s four-time Group One winner was initially retired after her Champion Stakes success last October. However, the five-year-old will make her reappearance over 10 furlongs,