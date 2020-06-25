SOCCER

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he’s undecided about whether or not he’ll be watching Man City’s trip to Chelsea tonight, as his side stand on the verge of the Premier league title.

The Reds know they’ll be crowned champions for the first time in 30 years if City fail to defeat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool moved within two points of glory after a resounding 4-0 win against Crystal Palace last night.

Manager Jurgen Klopp says he doesn’t believe reports that Man City will play a weakened team in order to preserve themselves for the FA Cup quarter final versus Newcastle.

Anthony Martial scored his first ever hattrick, as Manchester United maintained their push for Champions League football.

The Frenchman bagged all three goals as United retained 5th place with a 3-0 win against Sheffield United.

Wolves remain hot on their heels though, they’re behind United on goal difference, after grinding out a 1-0 win against Bournemouth.

That result leaves Bournemouth 18th in the table, level on points with West Ham and Aston Villa.

Villa scored a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Newcastle.

While Norwich are rooted to the bottom of the table, losing 1-0 to Everton.

As well as the potential title decider between Chelsea and Man City – which kicks off at 8.15pm – two other games get under way at 6.

Arsenal will hope to pick up their first points since the league’s return, they’re at Southampton.

While Watford can move four clear of the relegation zone with a win at Burnley.

GOLF

The Travelers Championship will get underway in Connecticut today, despite a spate of withdrawals.

Webb Simpson pulled out despite testing negative for COVID-19.

Last week’s winner at the RBC Heritage says he’s exercising caution.

Graeme McDowell and Brooks Koepka both withdrew after their caddies tested positive.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan says the tour will continue, but testing will be expanded.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen plays for a place in the Tour Championship final today.

The Antrim man faces Mark Selby for the right to play Stephen Maguire in the final.

Maguire beat Judd Trump by 9-frames to 6 last night.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Fairyhouse this afternoon.

The first is off at 1pm.