SOCCER

The Premier League continues behind closed doors this evening with Jose Mourinho facing his old club as his Tottenham Hotspur side welcome Manchester United to White Hart Lane.

Kick off is at 8.15 and World Cup winner Paul Pogba is set to play his first match of 2020 for United.

That game is preceded by the meeting of Norwich City and Southampton at Carrow Road from 6pm.

The top 7 Premier League clubs may not play any part in next season’s English League Cup due to a clash with European fixtures.

The EFL are likely to push for compensation if the scenario transpires.

GOLF

It was a disappointing start for the Irish on day one of the RBC Heritage on the US PGA Tour in South Carolina.

Rory McIlroy carded a 1 over round of 72, with Shane Lowry 3 over and Graeme McDowell 4 over par.

The lead is shared on 7 under by Mark Hubbard and Ian Poulter.

McIlroy felt he never got it going https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mcilroy-7.mp3

RUGBY

The Aviva Stadium could be in line to host the Pro 14 final which was originally slated for Cardiff.

The season is to resume on August 22nd, with the final on September 12th.

Meanwhile, discussions will continue next week between the IRFU and player representatives over the issue of pay.

The English Rugby Football Union are reviewing supporter use of the song ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ which has roots in American slavery.

HORSE RACING

The Coronation Cup is the feature race at Royal Ascot this afternoon.

It goes to post at 3.35.

There are also meetings at Tipperary and Gowran Park.