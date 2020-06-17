SOCCER

After 100 days in hibernation, the Premier League resumes this evening.

Aston Villa play host to Sheffield United in the first of 92 games to be played behind closed doors until the season’s conclusion.

A win will take Villa out of the relegation zone.

Kick-off at Villa Park is at 6.

Manchester City will host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium from 8.15.

If City lose, then Liverpool will be crowned champions by beating Everton this Sunday.

And City manager Pep Guardiola has warned that his players are not match sharp.

Bayern Munich have been crowned champions of the Bundesliga for the 8th season in a row with two games to spare.

They celebrated behind closed doors following a 1-0 win away to Werder Bremen last night.

Talks will resume today between the FAI and League of Ireland clubs over whether a deal can be reached over a return to play.

Meanwhile, UEFA are set to confirm this week that the Republic of Ireland’s European Championship play off against Slovakia will be staged in the first week in October.

RUGBY

Leinster and Munster players will undergo testing for coronavirus this week ahead of a planned return to training next Monday.

If testing goes well, Connacht and Ulster players will return to training on Monday week with a view to an inter provincial tournament at the Aviva Stadium on August 22nd.

HORSE RACING

And the Aidan O’Brien trained ‘Japan’ is set to go off favourite for the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, the day two feature at Royal Ascot.

That goes to post at 3pm.

The going is good for the first of seven races without crowds at 1.15.