SOCCER

Sligo Rovers say talks will continue into next week regarding a financial package for League of Ireland clubs returning to play.

Cork City say they will take a period of time to assess the information presented so far.

Sligo say the situation remains a complex one with plenty of variables.

The SSE Airtricity League is the only summer-run league that is yet to decide on a return to action.

Meanwhile, Dundalk, Derry City and Shamrock Rovers all returned negative results to their fourth round of COVID-19 tests.

Results at Bohemians will be made known on Monday.

=====

Juventus overcame a first half penalty miss to reach the final of the Coppa Italia last night.

A 0-0 draw with ten-man AC Milan was enough for an away goals victory.

Tonight, Napoli take a 1-nil lead over Inter into their second leg at the San Paolo

=====

Leaders Barcelona return to La Liga action tonight.

They can open up a five-point gap at the top with victory away to Mallorca.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy feels he’s well placed at the half-way stage of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The world number 1 shot a near-flawless second round of 63 in Fort Worth to reach halfway in 9-under par.

Harold Varner the third leads on 11-under.

RACING

Ger Lyons is targeting a tilt in the Sussex Stakes for Siskin.

They combined with jockey Colin Keane for victory in the Irish 2000 Guineas at The Curragh last night.

Lyons says Siskin will skip Royal Ascot.

Roca Roma is Lyons’ main challenger in the 1000 Guineas this evening.

The Jessica Harrington-trained Albigna is due to go off as favourite.