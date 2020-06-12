GOLF

Rory McIlroy carded a 2 under par round of 68 on day one of the Charles Schwab Challenge, as US PGA Tour Golf returned behind closed doors in Texas.

Justin Rose and Harold Varner the Third are the joint-leaders on 7-under par.

Graeme McDowell is 1 under and Shane Lowry is 1 over.

SOCCER

The four SSE Airtricity Premier Division teams that have qualified for Europe could be about to sacrifice some of their UEFA prize money.

Representatives from Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City met with the FAI last night where the proposal was discussed.

Talks involving all nineteen clubs regarding a financial package to accompany a return to play bore no fruit.

Meanwhile, the FAI have appointed Odgers Berndtson to headhunt candidates for the role of the association’s CEO.

Gary Owens is the current Interim CEO and may still apply for the full-time job.

Sevilla strengthened their grip on third place in La Liga last night.

They beat city rivals Real Betis by 2-goals to nil behind closed doors.

The game was the first in La Liga in thirteen weeks.

Football has the chance to resume in Italy tonight.

Juventus take on AC Milan in the first of this season’s Coppa Italia semi-finals.

The country has been one of the worst hit by COVID-19 and the game only got the official go-ahead from Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte yesterday.

When the Premier League returns next Wednesday, players will wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ messages on their shirts, while also brandishing logos supporting the British National Health Service.

A minute’s silence will be held for coronavirus victims.

RACING

It’s Irish 2000 Guineas Day at the Curragh.

The Ger Lyons trained ‘Siskin’ is the current favourite for the first Classic of the season.

The first of an eight race card goes to post at 4.05.

SNOOKER

Luca Brecel won the Championship League in Milton Keynes last night in thrilling style.

He finished with a century break to draw his final match 2-2 with Ben Wollaston and secure the title.