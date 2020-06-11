GOLF

The US PGA Tour returns behind closed doors today with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth.

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell are in the field.

McIlroy will play in a group with Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm.

There’ll be respects paid to George Floyd at 8.46am Texas time.

World number one McIlroy says golf has an opportunity to be a leader when it comes to promoting diversity.

BOXING

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury name checked Daniel Kinahan three times in an Instagram post regarding his help in arranging a unification title fight with Anthony Joshua.

Fury and Joshua will meet in the ring in the summer of 2021.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has pointed to the ‘existing relationship’ Kinahan has with Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

SOCCER

Spain’s La Liga is back tonight with Sevilla taking on Real Betis.

The derby game kicks off behind closed doors at 9pm, ending a 13 week period without football in the country’s top flight.

The Premier League could be facing a permanent loss of up to £500 million due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Deloitte.

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that Liverpool’s potential title winning game against Everton on Sunday week will be held at Goodison Park.

There were no crowd restrictions in Serbia last night, where Partizan Belgrade beat Red Star 1-0 in front of 25 thousand supporters.

GAA

The Irish Daily Mail are reporting that round six of the Allianz National Football League will be the first inter county action to be showcased on the weekend of October 17th.

MOTORSPORT

The Confederate flag has been banned from all NASCAR facilities and events following the anti-racism protests in the United States.

HORSE RACING

And there’s horse racing today at Gowran Park, with the first of 8 races off without crowds at 1pm.