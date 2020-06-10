GAELIC GAMES

Wexford, Kerry and Galway are aiming to finish their club championships by the end of September.

They’re hoping to free up time for players to return to their inter-county panels ahead of the All-Ireland Championship.

County boards have an 11-week window to run their competitions from late July until mid-October.

SOCCER

Stoke manager Michael O’Neill is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

A friendly between Manchester United and Potters at United’s training centre was cancelled last evening when O’Neill was informed of the result.

United say none of their squad came in contact with the former Shamrock Rovers and Northern Ireland boss.

Bohemians players and staff are awaiting the results of their latest round of coronavirus testing.

They were screened following training on Monday and will be informed of those results later today.

Shamrock Rovers, Dundalk and Derry City’s staff got the all-clear yesterday.

Roma are the latest Italian club to be linked with a move for Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick.

The Dubliner’s contract at Burnley is set to expire this summer, though manager Sean Dyche is keen to keep him at Turf Moor.

28-year-old Hendrick was the Clarets’ record signing in 2016.

RUGBY

Munster Rugby chief Ian Flanagan says they need supporters coming through the gates to restore their revenue streams.

Games are set to be held behind closed doors when the PRO14 campaign resumes in late August.

Flanagan says matches without spectators in attendance will continue to hit the pockets of the provinces:

Irish prop Oli Jager has confirmed that he turned down the chance to return to Europe to stay with the Crusaders.

The former Blackrock College player, who moved to New Zealand after finishing school, has a penned a deal to stay with the Super Rugby champions until 2022.

24-year-old Jager says he’s now aiming to play for the All-Blacks.

RACING

The Joseph O’Brien-trained San Andreas will aim to make it three wins in-a-row when he runs in the Listed Heritage Stakes at Navan this afternoon.

That goes to post at 4pm as part of an eight-race card at the Meath venue.

The first race is off at 1pm.

FORMULA ONE

Mercedes Formula One boss Toto Wolff has again said there’s an outside chance Sebastian Vettel could drive for the team next season after leaving Ferrari.

Both world champion Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas are out of contract at the Silver Arrows at the end of the year.

Wolff says Vettel’s availability needs to be examined, but his focus is on their own driver programme first.