GAELIC GAMES

GAA president John Horan says it would be “desirable” to have crowds of some description when inter-county games return.

Under the association’s roadmap, inter-county action cannot resume until October 17th at the earliest.

Horan says they’re waiting for government guidance on what form social distancing will take in October.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar claimed yesterday that mass gatherings will remain banned into the autumn.

The CCCC hopes to draft an inter-county schedule before the end of this month.

RACING

Pinatubo will go off favourite for the first classic of the British flat season this afternoon – the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

The three-year old faces competition from the Aidan O’Brien-trained Arizona.

Pinatubo’s trainer Charlie Appleby saw Ghaiyyath claim yesterday’s group 1 – the Coronation Cup.

Elsewhere, there are cards at Lingfield and Newcastle.

SOCCER

Bayern Munich can take another step towards an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title this afternoon.

Hansi Flick’s side travel to Bayer Leverkusen.

Second placed Borussia Dortmund host Hertha Berlin in the 5.30 start.

SNOOKER

Antrim’s Jordan Brown is in round robin action at the Championship League in Milton Keynes today.

First up for Brown is a meeting with Ricky Walden.

Later in the day he faces Stuart Bingham and Jamie-Rhys Clarke.