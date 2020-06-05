SOCCER

Republic of Ireland international John Egan says playing matches behind closed doors is the best the game can do at the moment.

The Sheffield United defender will be back on the pitch in the Premier League on June 17th.

And he told OTB Sports that while the testing for COVID-19 is not an enjoyable experience to endure, it's a necessary measure

Liverpool will have two early opportunities to wrap up the Premier League title when the season resumes later this month.

The Reds can clinch a first crown in 30 years if Manchester City lose to Arsenal and if they defeat Everton on Sunday June 21st.

The game as been scheduled for 7pm at Goodison Park, which may receive approval from UK police to stage the fixture.

Liverpool then have a home game against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday June 24th, with an 8.15 start.

Chelsea appear to have won the race to sign Timo Werner.

The striker has scored 31 goals in all competitions this season, and has been a long-term target for Liverpool.

However, their unwillingness to pay RB Leipzig’s 60-million euro release clause this summer has left the door ajar for Chelsea.

Werner’s expected to sign a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

GAELIC GAMES

Today’s expected government announcement of the continuation to phase 2 of their roadmap will bring good news for the GAA.

It’s expected pitches with perimeter walkways will be able to re-open as soon as next week.

Training could also be brought forward a phase to the end of June.

However, inter-county action will not return until October at the earliest, with a month of training beforehand.

RUGBY

A World Rugby working group will examine the feasibility of aligning the calendar for the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

The Telegraph report that the English Rugby Football Union could be open to a summer season, which could see the Six Nations take place a month later in the year and the 2021 British and Irish Lions Tour to South Africa moved to October.

RACING

Newmarket hosts the first group one of the British flat season this afternoon.

Last year’s Derby-winner Anthony Van Dyck is trainer Aidan O’Brien’s main hope of a ninth win in the Coronation Cup.

It’s off at 3.35.