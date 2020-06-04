IN SOCCER

Premier League clubs will discuss today what would happen if the season is curtailed by the pandemic.

They’ll debate scenarios to finalise the league table if the campaign cannot be completed – but the potential for scrapping relegation is not expected to be on the agenda.

Clubs could also also vote on the possible use of neutral venues for some games.

It’s expected that a fixture list for the opening few weeks of the restarted season will be finalised this afternoon.

Bohemians say it was an “error” for two groups of three of their players and a coach to take part in a training session in the same place.

Pictures of the session at Father Collins Park in Donaghmede in Dublin emerged on social media yesterday.

The Gypsies insist that social distancing was observed but say they’ll ensure only one group of three players will now meet in a single venue until collective training resumes on June the 8th.

OLYMPICS

Ireland’s Olympians will be exempt from travel restrictions during the pandemic from next Monday so they can resume training at high performance facilities.

GAA

A study commissioned by the GAA has shown that players are only within 2 metres of each other for an average of 2 and a half seconds during matches.

The Association is preparing to publish it’s road map for a return to play.

GOLF

Team U-S-A captain Steve Stricker has become the latest voice to speak out against the prospect of a behind closed doors Ryder Cup event this year.

Padraig Harrington’s European team are due to play Stricker’s side at Whistling Straits in September, though Rory McIlroy is among the players to call for postponement if fans aren’t allowed to attend.

Stricker says it would be a crime to play without fans at the Wisconsin course and he added it would likely reduce the event to a “yawnfest”.

MOTORSPORT

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff says he hopes to finalise a new contract with Lewis Hamilton ‘pretty soon’.

The current world champion’s deal is set to run out at the end of the season.

Wolff also admits that they’re monitoring the situation of Sebastian Vettel, who is due to become a free agent in December.

BASKETBALL

The NBA will meet with the National Basketball Players Association later to discuss proposals to resume the season with 22 teams next month.

They hope to play eight games at the Disney campus near Orlando in July to decide the teams to progress to the post season playoffs.

The plans would see the playoffs commence in August with the finals in October.