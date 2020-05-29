SOCCER

The Premier League is preparing for the rest of this season being played behind closed doors.

A deal has been been struck for all 92 remaining games to be televised with games across the entire week.

As part of the agreement the B-B-C will show live Premier League matches for the first time in the history of the competition.

The campaign will get underway with Manchester City against Arsenal and Sheffield United’s clash with Aston Villa on June the 17th.

Liverpool’s potential title clincher against Everton on the following weekend will be shown free-to-air by Sky Sports.

===

The F-A-I’s deputy interim C-E-O Niall Quinn will meet with players’ representatives from the League of Ireland later.

They’re set to discuss the delay in creating a schedule for the return of the S-S-E Airtricity League.

Players and staff from the four European qualified clubs all completed a first round of COVID-19 testing this week with all the results coming back negative.

===

Bayer Leverkusen have the chance to climb to third in the Bundesliga with a win at Freiburg this evening.

Champions League chasing Leverkusen are looking to bounce back from their midweek loss to Wolfsburg.

Victory for Freiburg would see them move within a point of the Europa League places.

===

Serie A clubs are set to meet today to discuss the schedule for their return to games.

The Italian government last night gave the go ahead for top-flight matches from June the 20th.

It’s likely that the Coppa Italia semi-final second legs will be played a week earlier on June 13th.

GAELIC GAMES

The G-A-A have re-iterated that they won’t rush the return of matches or opening of their facilities.

President John Horan says they’ll only consider bringing forward their planned dates if it’s deemed safe to do so.

If an All-Ireland Championship is played this autumn it’s likely to be without supporters in attendance and Mayo star Aidan O’Shea admits that would be strange https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/gaaoshea.mp3

GOLF

European Tour chief Keith Pelley insists that this year’s Ryder Cup is “still on the schedule”.

Padraig Harrington’s European team will defend their trophy against America at Whistling Straits in September.

Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are among the players who have suggested it should be moved to 2021 to allow supporters to attend.