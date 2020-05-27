SOCCER

Premier League clubs are expected to back the latest phase of ‘Project Restart’ today, which will allow players resume contact training in groups of up to 12.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he’s happy with his players’ fitness levels, and he’s praised front line workers during the pandemic.

There could be a bonanza in store for television viewers, with matches potentially being staggered across 5 time slots on Saturdays and Sundays if and when the season resumes at the end of June.

It’s possible that matches will be staged at Noon, 2pm, 4pm, 6pm and 8pm on a Saturday and a Sunday, and played at 6pm and 8pm in midweek.

There is a likelihood that some games will be free to air.

The takeover of Newcastle United by a fund backed by the Government of Saudi Arabia could be in doubt after the World Trade Organisation found that the state was involved in illegal streaming of Premier League games, a link the Saudis deny.

Bayern Munich have gone 7 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

A Joshua Kimmich goal gave them a 1-0 win behind closed doors away to closest rivals Borussia Dortmund.

IN RUGBY

London Irish player Sean O’Brien believes rugby will be one of the last sports to return in the UK because of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile Munster have paused their season ticket scheme for the 2020 / 2021 campaign as rugby counts the cost of the pandemic.

The former CEO of the English Rugby Football Union, Francis Baron, has proposed a one off tournament involving all World nations in Britain and Ireland in June of July of next year that would help raise funds for global unions.

AND IN HORSE RACING

And there have been a total of 369 entries submitted for the return of horse racing in the UK at Newcastle next Monday.

Only 120 runners will be permitted on the day.