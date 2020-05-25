The first steps on a planned return to League of Ireland starts today when players from four clubs will be tested for Covid-19.

Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City are all due to compete in European competition later this year and have been invited to play in a mini-tournament behind closed doors at a Dublin venue in late July.

The tournament is to act as a test run for the proposed League of Ireland resumption in mid-August and to prepare the four teams for their European ties.

The rest of the league is due to start testing on the 28th of June ahead of their training ground return the following day.

The UK’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport will publish stage two of its elite sport return to training guidance later.

The Premier League are hopeful it will give them the green light to introduce contact sessions by the end of this week.

A player from Bournemouth and a person from an unnamed club tested positive for coronavirus during the top-flight’s second round of screening.

Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend says the latest round of tests has given him confidence that the Premier League can return next month https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/7sport.mp3

Teams across the Championship will return to training later – a day after the league published the results of its first round of coronavirus testing.

Just two positive cases were found from 1-thousand-and-14 tests.

Both people were employees at Hull City and have begun a seven day period of isolation.

RB Leipzig are up to third in Germany’s Bundesliga after they beat Mainz 5-nil yesterday.

Timo Werner scored a hat-trick to move Leipzig within seven points of leaders Bayern Munich.

England and Saracens lock George Kruis will join Japanese Top League side Panasonic Wild Knights on a one-year contract at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old has been at Sarries, who were relegated to the Championship for salary cap breaches.

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning held off a late challenge to beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady by one hole in a charity golf match in Florida that raised $20 million for COVID-19 relief efforts.