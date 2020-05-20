SOCCER

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed a return to training and the concept of ‘behind closed doors’ matches.

Premier League players have started training in small groups without contact in what is the first phase of ‘Project Restart’.

Burnley have become the first Premier League club to confirm a positive coronavirus test result.

They say assistant manager Ian Woan is asymptomatic and will now isolate for seven-days in line with regulations.

Woan’s is one of six positive results from the 748 tests conducted among players and club staff on Sunday and Monday.

The positive results came at three clubs.

Watford returned three positives, from one player and two staff members.

Further testing is due this week.

Meanwhile, A final decision on the resumption of Serie A will be made on May 28th.

Players are allowed to train in groups again after revised safety protocols were approved by the Italian government.

A meeting on May 28th will decide whether the Italian top flight can resume on June 14th.

IN RACING

Just eight days after re-opening, race courses in Paris have been ordered to close their gates again.

The French government say racing must cease in four regions because they are deemed COVID-19 ‘red zones’.

France Galop’s president says the decision to close courses is inexplicable and irrational.

Racing is due to resume behind closed doors in Ireland on June 8th.