SOCCER

A trophy presentation for Liverpool will happen if they win the title and the Premier League deem it safe to do so.

Clubs will return to training in small groups from today in what is the first phase of ‘Project Restart’.

There will be league inspectors at clubs, arriving without warning.

It’s possible that there could be no crowds at Premier League games if and when it resumes for another year, based on social distancing remaining in operation in the UK.

Artificial noise could also be pumped into stadiums for television viewers.

Meanwhile the FAI’s Medical Director Alan Byrne has been outlining the pathway for football to resume in Ireland.

The 4 clubs that have qualified for Europe, Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and Bohemians, will all return to training on June 8th.

Byrne told FAI TV that it needs to be a careful process https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/alanbyrne.mp3

In Germany, Bundesliga clubs will be reminded of return to play protocols ahead of this weekend’s round of games.

Hertha Berlin players celebrated together during Saturday’s 3-0 win at Hoffenheim.

Bayer Leverkusen were 4-1 winners over Werder Bremen last night.

Celtic have been crowned Scottish Premiership champions for the ninth season in a row after the campaign was ended on a points per game calculation.

RUGBY

Robin Copeland has joined French club Charante on a 3 year deal, ending his spell with Connacht.

HORSE RACING

And there is racing in France today at Chantilly, with the first off at 9.55.