SOCCER

The UK government says it is “opening the door” for the return of professional football in England in June.

The Premier League is hoping for a return to action on the 12th of June, with matches played behind closed doors.

Former Liverpool and England player Jamie Carragher says players don’t need that much time to get match fit https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Carragher.mp3

RUGBY

The European Champions Cup could be expanded to 24 teams for one season only.

After pressure from French clubs, the EPCR say they are considering expanding the size of the competition temporarily.

OLYMPICS

The International Olympic Committee thinks it will cost them around 730-million euro to cover their share of moving Tokyo 2020.

The Games are now scheduled to take place next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

CRICKET

Cricket Ireland are maintaining hope of their one-day series with England being played.

A five-match series with World Cup runners-up New Zealand has been cancelled, as have the three T-20 internationals with Pakistan.

Cricket Ireland say they’re facing a 30 per cent drop in revenue from 2019.

CYCLING

Chris Froome could be on the verge of leaving Team INEOS

The four-time Tour de France winner has ridden for the former Team Sky for the past decade.

But his contract is up at the end of the year and he’s been in discussions with a number of teams.

With the calendar on hold until August, the prospect of a mid-season switch has also been raised.