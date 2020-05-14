IN GAELIC GAMES

Cork’s former All Ireland football winner, Colm O’Neill, would like to see GAA pitches reopen.

Facilities are closed until July 20th, but the Ballyclough clubman does believe it would be safe for the gates to be unlocked.

Meanwhile, Limerick hurler Shane Dowling says safety has to take precedence over money when it comes to returning to the field.

The GAA could be left with a 50-million euro hole in their finances if this year’s championships fail to materialise.

——————————————–

IN SOCCER

Police in London are investigating after Dele Alli was held at knifepoint in his home.

The Tottenham attacker was the victim of a burglary and assault resulting in minor facial injuries.

A number of items were believed to have been stolen including jewellery and watches.

CCTV footage has been passed onto police.

The potential resumption date of the Premier League could be pushed back to June 19th.

Managers and captains of all 20 clubs were briefed on medical protocols yesterday surrounding a return to play.

UEFA had previously wanted a decision by May 25th, but it’s now believed European football’s governing body have relaxed that deadline.

====

The immediate future of the divisions below the Premier League remains unclear.

The EFL say clubs will be unable to train until May 25th and they want more clarity around testing of players.

The EFL board have warned that the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic will not be rectified simply by a return to play behind closed doors.

IN RUGBY

A “long-term transformation” of Ospreys could be in the works.

Asian sports marketing firm Y11 Sports and Media have bought a 75-point-1 per cent stake in the Welsh club.

It’s been described as a multi-year, multi-million pound deal.

GOLF

Leading professional golfers outside of the USA will have to quarantine before playing on the PGA Tour next month.

The tour is set to resume behind closed doors with an event in Texas on the 11th of June.

FORMULA ONE

Carlos Sainz is set to replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari once the German leaves them at the end of the year, while Daniel Ricciardo is poised to join McLaren.