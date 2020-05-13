IN SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland are set to hold matches behind closed doors if and when they are staged at Lansdowne Road this year.

Stephen Kenny’s first competitive game in charge is set to be against Bulgaria on September 3rd.

It’s believed FIFA and UEFA could end up freeing up the fixture calendar for clubs in September and October, which would mean the Boys in Green would have a run of at least 7 games, including the Euro 2020 play off, in November and December.

The FAI will be expected to have a road map ready for League of Ireland clubs by next week over a potential return to action.

Meanwhile, Premier League club captains, senior players and managers will be briefed on the medical aspects of ‘Project Restart’ today.

A number of players like Newcastle’s on-loan Danny Rose have voiced opposition to returning during a pandemic.

It’s believed the UK’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van Tam will be present on the video conference calls to allay fears about resuming.

Meanwhile, the police in England are softening their stance regarding the use of neutral venues.

As many as a dozen Premier League sides are against the idea.

Football League sides will meet today to discuss whether to continue or end the current season.

It’s being widely reported that teams in League One and League Two will vote to cancel the campaign – with promotion and relegation being decided on a points per game ratio.

The Portuguese top flight will resume on June 4th.

It’s been suspended since March because of the pandemic, and there are ten rounds of games remaining.

In Rugby

World Rugby says there has been a positive response to their trials of new rules aimed at improving player welfare.

Reducing the tackle height to waist level has been trialed in the French lower leagues.

World Rugby says it’s resulted in a three-fold decrease in injuries and a 60 per cent reduction in concussion.

Meanwhile, tries scored at the base of the post will be outlawed when the sport resumes.

And in RACING

Epsom Downs Racecourse has thanked the local conservators for allowing this year’s Derby and Oaks to be staged behind closed doors.

They hope to stage the Classics in late July or August.

A perimeter fence will be erected around the racecourse for a 24 hour period around race day.