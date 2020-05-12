22 percent of GAA Club Players will not return to action until a vaccine is found for the coronavirus.

That’s according to a survey of over 3 thousand members by the Club Players’ Association.

Only 57 percent are in favour of a return to play without a vaccine.

27 percent of respondents live with someone over 70 or a person that is more vulnerable to infection.

SOCCER

For the first time, Premier League clubs have discussed curtailing the 2019-20 season.

The 20 clubs convened yesterday about how to finish the current campaign.

A majority of clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal, are now believed to be opposed to completing the season at neutral venues.

This will prompt the Premier League to hold further discussions with the UK Government over finding safe way to play.

The Premier League are facing a bill of between 340 and 400 million that is to be paid back to broadcasters, even if they resume.

The Football Association are opposed to voiding the season or scrapping relegation, which means Liverpool are set to be crowned champions in any eventuality.

The FAI wants government guidance on the infrastructural costs that amateur clubs will face for a safe return to play.

Team sports could resume behind closed doors as early as July 20th under the government’s roadmap.

But the FAI are seeking further clarity on how social distancing relates to a contact sport.

FORMULA ONE

Sebastian Vettel is to quit Ferrari at the end of the season.

The four time world champion’s contract talks broke down with the Italian team, leaving the 32 year old with an uncertain future.

GOLF

Davis Love is set for his eleventh involvement in a US Ryder Cup team.

The two-time captain was named as one of Steve Stricker’s vice-captains for September’s competition at Whistling Straits.

As well as captaining America twice, Love was a vice-captain in 2010 and 2018 and a player on six occasions.

He’s joined in Stricker’s team room by Zach Johnson and Jim Furyk.

RACING

Royal Ascot organisers are to discuss the UK government’s latest guidelines in the coming days.

Under their Roadmap, sport may be allowed to resume behind closed doors on June 1st.

That comes just 15-days before the start of Royal Ascot.

Meanwhile, some Classics trials that were scheduled for late May will now need to be rearranged.