Galway footballer Tracey Leonard can’t see a return to GAA action any time soon.

She’s been working at the University College Hospital’s drive-through coronavirus testing centre in recent weeks.

Leonard says contact sport could carry the danger of infection https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Tracey-Leonard.mp3

The Premier League are not expected to put entire squads into quarantine if a player tests positive for COVID-19.

The clubs are convening on Monday ahead of a decision on resuming the season on June 12th.

There are divisions between clubs over playing matches at neutral venues.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville says the Premier League must have promotion and relegation if and when the season resumes.

Neville says the integrity of the competition must be protected https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/premier-league.mp3

The have FAI have sought clarification from Sport Ireland around the potential resumption of amateur and underage competitions.

Meanwhile, Jack Charlton, who managed the Republic of Ireland to the 1988 European Championship and World Cups in 1990 and 1994, turns 85 today.

It’s understood Irish racing will not be allowed to resume behind closed doors until June 29th.

That is stage three of the Government’s road map to ease the lock down.

Horse Racing Ireland have put forward proposals for racing to finish before then.

And Formula 1 leaders are preparing for the ‘remote possibility’ that there will be no races in 2020.

The opening Grand Prix of the season is scheduled for Austria on the first weekend in July.