SOCCER

Waterford have become the latest League of Ireland club to temporarily lay off players and staff.

The players will have to avail of the Government’s income support of 350 euro per week.

Clubs will hold more talks with the FAI this week over potentially playing matches behind closed doors.

The prospect of the German Bundesliga being handed the green light tomorrow to resume football behind closed doors has suffered a couple of setbacks.

10 positive tests for coronavirus emerged from the 1724 conducted as a hygiene procedure across 36 clubs in the top two divisions.

Then Hertha Berlin suspended Salomon Kalou from training and matches after he posted an ill-judged video on social media shaking hands and interrupting a medical test, breaching social distancing rules.

The former Chelsea player has apologised for his actions.

In Spain, La Liga clubs are returning to training this week with a view to completing their season by the end of June.

Meanwhile, the UK Times are reporting that some matches may be shown free to air on YouTube if and when the Premier League returns, but it’s unlikely any live matches will be carried on terrestrial television.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy will return to the course on Sunday May 17th for a socially distant exhibition skins game with Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff.

The televised event in Florida will adhere to strict guidelines around staying apart and testing.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to medical charities.

HORSE RACING

Racing is to resume behind closed doors in France next Monday.

Horse Racing Ireland are waiting for clarification as to whether Irish fixtures can resume without crowds on May 18th, or if the sport will have to wait until June 29th.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

And there will be no American Football games in London this year, after the NFL decided to maintain a schedule of clubs hosting matches at their home stadia in the USA during the pandemic.

Whether an NFL season is possible remains to be seen, but the matches slated for Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are off.