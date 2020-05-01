<strong>SOCCER

Premier League star Sergio Aguero says he is ‘scared’ about returning to play football during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Manchester City striker was speaking ahead of a meeting of the 20 Premier League clubs via a video call today to examine plans to restart the season that has been on ice since March 13th.

The League is hoping to resume on June 8th, with training starting on May 18th, but there are obstacles, amid moral disquiet and objections from clubs to playing matches at neutral venues.

The British Government will also need to back any plans from a safety standpoint.

It’s reported the League will invest in testing machines costing 36 thousand pounds that can generate test results within 2 and a half hours.

The cost of private testing may be beyond some clubs in the Football League.

A vote by the Premier League clubs is then expected next Thursday on today’s proposals.

League of Ireland clubs are set to be updated on the finances required to stage matches behind closed doors this summer if the Government permits the move.

Players may be given the choice to opt out of playing games on safety grounds.

RUGBY

The Irish Daily Mail are reporting that Leinster are set to be crowned PRO 14 champions when the season is eventually cancelled.

The province were runaway leaders in their conference.

GAA

It’s believed the GAA could be facing a deficit of up to 15 million euro if there are no inter county Championship matches played in 2020.

The Association’s employees could be facing further pay cuts in May and June with the GAA warning there is ‘unlikely’ to be a significant programme of games this year.