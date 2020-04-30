Gaelic Games

Kerry Senior footballer Stephen O’Brien says there wasn’t a huge impact on training in the wake of the departure of Donie Buckley.

Selector Buckley left the Kingdom set-up at the start of March, with County Chairman Tim Murphy announcing at the time that a replacement would not be appointed.

Meanwhile, The GAA will offer season ticket holders a partial refund, or a discount on 2021 season tickets if the season is cancelled.

The association admit to changing the terms and conditions on season tickets in the wake of the pandemic.

But they say they did so to offer clarity and not to step back from their obligations.

In SOCCER

Over 800 players are set to be balloted in England on whether they would play matches in July after their contracts expire.

The Premier League will hold another meeting tomorrow to discuss next steps, with Manchester United executive Ed Woodward admitting there is ‘huge uncertainty’ whether the season can be completed at all.

Lars-Christer Olsson, President of the European Leagues and a member of UEFA’s Executive Committee, has said that pandemic could disrupt the football calendar for ‘two or three years’.

Elsewhere, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be the number one managerial target of Newcastle United.

On the domestic front, Sligo Rovers say the ‘behind closed doors’ guidelines presented to clubs are cost prohibitive.

A 40-page document outlined how clubs may conduct games when football is allowed resume in the country.

But Sligo chairman Tommy Higgins has described the measures as impractical.

Tributes have been paid to former Leeds United defender Trevor Cherry.

He’s the second member of the 1974 title-winning side to pass away inside the past fortnight.

Cherry made 486 appearances for Leeds, succeeding Billy Bremner as captain in 1976.

He made 27 appearances for England and was a member of their 1980 European Championship squad.