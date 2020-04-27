Italian clubs will be allowed to return to individual training on the 4th of May and team training on the 18th of May.

The Italian Prime Minister says the country is ready to enter the next phase of its response to the coronavirus by lifting the country’s lockdown restrictions.

Serie A has been suspended since the 9th of March with 12 full rounds of games to play.

The Italian football federation said last week that it would push back the formal end of the season from the 30th of June to the 2nd of August to allow time for remaining games to be completed.

The Spanish season is unlikely to return until the summer, according to the country’s health minister.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has given three potential re-start dates between the end of May and end of June but Spain’s health minister added that the league’s plans to provide daily COVID-19 tests for players, requires government approval.

The Danish FA say they might not be able to host matches at next year’s rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament.

Coronavirus has meant the tournament has been pushed back a year.

As a result, Copenhagen faces a clash with the start of the Tour de France cycling.

All host cities, including Dublin have until Thursday to confirm to UEFA they can host games.

The GPA is remaining tight lipped on a failed drugs test by an inter county footballer.

It was reported over the weekend, a player in his 30s allegedly failed the test after a National League game in February.

The player in question has 14 days from receipt of notification to respond to the charge, while a request to test the ‘B’ sample must be given within seven days.

It’s unclear if the player in question will contest the charge.

The IRFU will back Bill Beaumont for a second term this week with voting already underway.

The IRFU are set to keep faith with the man who has led World Rugby since 2016 rather than backing former Argentina international Agustin Pichot.

The results will be announced on the 12th of May.