SOCCER

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has warned that it will be difficult for the Premier League to return while social distancing restrictions remain in place.

The league is set to meet again with U-K government ministers next week with the intention of resuming the season in June behind closed doors.

Neville says clubs will have to be careful about their players’ safety https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/neville-2.mp3

===

Arsenal’s players will begin training again at their London Colney training ground.

The club stress that group sessions will not take place and social distancing will be observed.

The players will arrive to and leave the facility individually.

===

Aston Villa’s chief executive Christian Purslow has thanked their players and coaches for taking a 25 per cent pay deferral.

They’ll give up that portion of their wages for the next four months to ease the financial pressure on the club during the pandemic.

Purslow says the money has enabled them to continue paying 100 per cent of their non-playing staff’s wages.

RUGBY

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont says he’ll increase funding to tier-two nations if he’s re-elected.

The former England captain claims that money will help them have “better opportunities to be better prepared” for games.

He’s also suggesting matches being arranged against tier one sides in advance of the World Cup qualifiers.

CRICKET

Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir has announced her retirement from cricket.

Mir, who twice skippered her country at World Cups, feels “it’s the right time” to hang up her pads.

She retires as the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in women’s One Day International history.