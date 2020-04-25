SOCCER

Utrecht are among a number of Dutch clubs threatening legal action over how their season was ended.

The Cup finalists and sixth placed side in the Eredivisie will miss out on a place in the Europa League.

A-Z say they’re considering their options – they miss out on a Champions League group stage place on goal difference.

While second tier leaders Cambuur call the decision not to allow them be promoted “a disgrace”

The situation could prove a cautionary tale for other leagues considering similar action.

====

Rangers are calling for a new independent investigation in relation to Dundee’s missing vote to end the lower league seasons in Scotland.

A Deloitte investigation found no wrongdoing by the SPFL in the matter.

Rangers say that investigation “alarmingly failed to examine wider fundamental issues”.

The Glasgow club claim to have a dossier of evidence they will make available.

RUGBY

The EPCR are hoping this season’s Heineken Champions Cup final can be played in mid-October.

The competition is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the quarter finals still to be played.

Leinster are due to play Saracens, while Ulster are to travel to Toulouse.

EPCR chief executive Vincent Guillard says that they’re looking at resuming the competition in late August.

He also told L’Equipe that they hadn’t ruled out playing games behind closed doors.

MMA

UFC 249 has been arranged for a third new venue.

A card headlined by Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje will take place behind closed doors in Jacksonville on May 9th.

It will be the first of three cards within a week at the Florida venue.

Meanwhile, UFC president Dana White says his ‘Fight Island’ project is real and will host international fights from June.