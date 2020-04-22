Gaelic Games

The GAA are now facing a race against time to have any kind of Championship in 2020.

It’s reported this morning that provincial club championships may not see the light of day due to the freeze on the calendar.

SOCCER

The FAI says they need to speak with the HSE to gain clarification regarding mass gatherings.

Events involving more than 5-thousand people have been banned until at least August 31st.

The FAI say they need to host international games in September, when they’ve been told by UEFA that the Nations League is due to start.

The association’s interim CEO Gary Owens also feels the 5-thousand limit could provide a glimmer of hope for the League of Ireland.

The proposed takeover of Newcastle has a new objector.

Qatari broadcaster Be-In Sports has written to the Premier League and its 20 clubs asking them to block the sale to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince.

Amnesty International have already written to the Premier League highlighting Saudi Arabia’s poor human rights record.

Be-In is almost one-year into a three-year deal worth €566 million to England’s top flight clubs.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia are locked in a bitter diplomatic dispute, on which Be-In are basing their objection.

This season’s Eredivisie is over.

Football in the Netherlands has been banned until September 1st as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dutch football association – the KNVB – will meet with clubs to discuss the ramifications of their decision to end the season.

When play was suspended Ajax (pr: Eye-Ax) topped the table on goal difference alone from A-Z.

RACING

Organisers hope this year’s Galway Festival can still happen behind closed doors.

The mass gatherings ban directly affects the week-long festival which was due to get underway on July 27th.

The Galway Race Committee say the meeting would not have been possible with fans present.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Rob Gronkowski is set to join Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 30-year old tight-end has been retired since March of last year, but his rights are still owned by the New England Patriots.

Gronkowski won three Super Bowl rings alongside Brady in New England, and it’s believed he pushed for the reunion.

Earlier this month, Grownkowski won the WWE’s 24-7 championship at Wrestlemania.a