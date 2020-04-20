GAELIC GAMES

All-Ireland camogie winner Sarah O’Donovan believes that playing senior championship matches behind closed this summer poses too much risk.

The chances of supporters attending matches faded after the minister for health Simon Harris’ commented that any mass gatherings in Ireland this year are highly unlikely.

Croke Park chiefs have been reluctant to discuss playing matches behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Cork and Dublin star O’Donovan says that even without supporters in attendance – the idea that teams will come together on the field of play seems too risky https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/camogie-10.mp3

RUGBY

A second Six Nations tournament could be played in 2020, as the sport’s governing bodies look to recoup their lost earnings.

It’s being reported plans are being made to play a championship over an 8 week block in the Autumn, should the touring southern hemisphere countries be forced to cancel their trips.

Ireland still have two games of the original campaign to play against Italy and France, with those being provisionally penciled in for September, before the supplementary competition.

GOLF

Demand for coronavirus test kits has increased after the PGA tour put in an order for one million ahead of the re-start of tour in Texas on June 11.

The Guardian newspaper is reporting that the body which organises the main pro tours in America wants the kits to help complete the current season.

A revised schedule was announced last week featuring 14 tournaments running until September 7 with the first four, at least, closed to spectators.

The PGA want players, caddies and officials to test themselves at home with further tests required on anyone travelling to the tournaments by air.

FORMULA 1

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel doesn’t think a shortened calendar would diminish winning a world championship.

The opening nine rounds of the season have all been postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s been suggested there could be as few as 10 Grands Prix and Vettel says that’s enough, given the circumstances.