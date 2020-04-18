SOCCER

The Premier League will not request mass-testing of its players until tests are widely available to the public first.

The clubs held a video-conference yesterday where they vowed to end the current season.

England will remain on lockdown until May 7, but the clubs believe they can play the remaining 92 fixtures in a 40-day window.

A potential deadline of June 30th was not discussed.

=====

The FAI have extended the nomination process for the roles of President and Vice-President of the association.

The delay is a direct result of the coronavirus shutdown.

The FAI’s Independent Chairperson wrote to AGM Members of the FAI on Friday confirming the extension.

The roles are currently occupied by Gerry McAnaney and Paul Cooke and were due to be up for election at an FAI AGM scheduled for Galway on July 25th

GAELIC GAMES

GAA President John Horan says the association won’t make any hurried decisions to return to play.

The decision of Special Congress to place decision-making powers into the GAA’s management committee opens the door for radically different championships.

The management committee’s powers will last for a period of twelve weeks.

Horan says the GAA don’t want to put anyone at risk just for the sake of playing games.

BASKETBALL

The NBA and its players’ association have agreed to 25 per cent pay deferrals.

The measure will come into effect from May 15th.

The season was suspended due to the coronavirus on March 11 and there is currently no timetable for a return.

It was reported earlier in the month that the NBA were seeking 50 per cent cuts.