GAA

A Special GAA Congress will be held remotely tonight which could go some way to deciding how hurling and football will proceed once restrictions on movement are lifted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the Association said that no championships will be played before July at the earliest.

Two motions are on the table.

The first will discuss whether or not to hand over authority to the GAA’s management committee.

Should the first motion be passed then the second would allow the management committee make decisions on competition structures.

The Gaelic Players Association are understood to have held their own digital meeting this week, with reports they have floated the possibility to their players that there could be no championships in 2020.

Behind closed doors games may also be up for future discussion.

SOCCER

Premier League clubs will discuss potentially ending the current season on June 30th in a meeting today.

It’s reported there is a split between the big six grouping of clubs that want the season to be finished at all costs, and other clubs that want a deadline enforced.

Meanwhile, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are still at an impasse with their players over the issue of wage cuts.

Meanwhile, UEFA are working on plans which would see the Champions League Final be held in Istanbul on August 29th.

European football’s governing body will convene next week to discuss a range of options, including finishing some club seasons early.

Rangers say the decision to end the SPFL season below the Premiership early is “deeply flawed”.

Dundee’s altering of their decision led the motion to pass earlier this week.

It means a special taskforce must be formed to discuss potentially extending next season’s Premiership.

Rangers allege club directors were bullied during the process, and claim to be exploring their legal options.