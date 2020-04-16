SOCCER

The Premier League clubs are to hold another conference call tomorrow, with a growing number of clubs understood to be keen to get the season finished in some form by June 30th.

There are concerns over contractual issues around players and commercial deals if the season is extended beyond that.

There are 92 games still to be played, and if a safe way was found of playing matches behind closed doors, a resumption would have to take place by June 6th to fulfill this deadline.

Former England striker Tony Cottee expects Harry Kane to leave Tottenham next summer.

The forward has been linked with a move to Manchester United for a reported 200 million pounds.

Cottee told Sky Sports News, Kane needs to move to fulfil his potential.

Scottish clubs have voted to end the Scottish Professional Football League season outside the top-flight with immediate effect.

It means Dundee United have been crowned champions of the Championship, with Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers winning their respective divisions.

The announcement comes after Dundee reversed an earlier vote.

The SPFL will now launch a task force who will look at the possibility of extending the Premiership next season.

BOXING

Deontay Wilder says he is recovering from surgery to his biceps that followed his February defeat to Tyson Fury.

34-year-old American Wilder surrendered the WBC heavyweight title to Fury following a 7th round stoppage in Las Vegas.

The pair are due to meet for a third time later this year, in October at the earliest.