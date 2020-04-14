The GAA may be facing a decision whether to host matches behind closed doors in the wake of yesterday’s latest Government briefing around the coronavirus pandemic.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said that social distancing is going to remain a ‘very big part of life’ until a vaccine or an effective treatment is found for the virus.

A Special Congress will be held via conference call this Friday to allow the GAA’s Management Committee make decisions regarding the structure of the Championships.

Elsewhere, the Italian football federation is hoping Serie A players can be tested for coronavirus in May to allow conditions for a season to restart.

No date has been set, but the federation is keen to finish the campaign, which has been postponed since March the 9th.

The former Italy and Juventus striker Gianluca Vialli has been given the all clear from pancreatic cancer.

The 55 year old ex-Chelsea manager battled the disease for 17 months.

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur have reversed their decision to place non playing staff on a UK Government furlough and reduce their pay by 20 percent.

Spurs’ non playing staff will now receive 100 percent of their pay for April and May.

Arsenal’s players have refused to take a pay cut.

They were asked by the club to take a 12 and a half percent reduction for a year, but favour a deferral.

And Ireland’s Rory McIlroy says the proposed staging of the Masters in November may aid his attempt to win the career Grand Slam.

The Augusta major is the only top tier event McIlroy hasn’t won.

He says the Masters having ‘a different feel’ could suit him.