SOCCER

Manchester City are believed to be in advanced talks with their players over a pay cut.

Last season’s Premier League champions did not furlough their staff.

City could suffer a £100 million pounds hit if the current season is not completed.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford can make a big impact, once the Premier League is able to resume.

Both players were expected to miss much of the run-in to the end of the season because of injury.

Not all cities may host Euro 2021 games.

The Irish Daily Mail are reporting that Bilbao and Rome may not stage matches after its experiences with the pandemic.

Dublin will host 4 games and could be in line to accommodate more.

Premier League players have created a fund to directly help the National Health Service in the UK.

‘Players Together’ say they’ll be distributing money to where it’s needed most in this COVID-19 crisis.

The initiative was spearheaded by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, but has been joined by many Premier League footballers.

They say the fund will “help enhance the well-being of NHS staff, volunteers and patients impacted by the coronavirus.”

The ‘Players Together’ has been welcomed by UK politicians previously critical of their response.

Real Madrid players, management and officials have agreed to take between a 10 and 20 per cent pay cut.

The size of the cuts are dependent on how the Spanish season ends.

Football in Spain is suspended with hopes the La Liga season can resume in June.

=========================

GAELIC GAMES

Semple Stadium is getting a facelift.

Tipperary County Council have green-lit a plan to renovate the Thurles ground’s old Kinane Stand.

The redevelopment will include new dressing rooms, media facilities and a gym.