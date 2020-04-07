Liverpool have apologised for placing non playing staff on a UK government furlough after announcing they were reversing their decision.

The club admitted they had come to the wrong conclusion after a backlash from fans and they say they will find alternative means to pay staff.

The US Department of Justice alleges that a number of ex-FIFA officials accepted bribes to vote for Russia and Qatar to host the World Cup.

Disgraced former vice-president Jack Warner is alleged in an indictment to have received 5 million dollars to vote for Russia in 2010.

The indictment also claims Ricardo Teixera and Nicolas Leoz were compromised in their vote for Qatar.

The former Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona boss Raddy Antic has sadly died at the age of 71.

The Serbian scored a famous goal for Luton Town to keep them in the first division in 1983.

The Open Championship has been canceled for the first time since 1945.

Defending champion Shane Lowry will have to wait until next year to defend his title at Royal St George’s.

The golf calendar has been reworked, with the PGA Championship re-scheduled for August, the US Open for September and the Masters for November.

Lowry understands that public health is the priority, and says the claret jug is in safe keeping.