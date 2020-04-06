Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny says there’s a lot to look forward to once football resumes.

The Sport is in limbo at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic and there is still confirmation of when Ireland will face Slovakia in their European Championship playoff.

Kenny's urging the Irish public of stay safe and stay at home and the new Ireland boss knows the games will come thick and fast later in year

Former Ireland captain Robbie Keane could still have a role to play with the FAI.

Keane is still under contract with the association but wasn’t selected as a coach with Stephen Kenny’s backroom team.

Keith Andrews, Damien Duff and Alan Kelly all set to join the senior setup.

But FAI interim CEO Gary Owens has revealed that talks are ongoing with Keane and his agent.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has warned the Champions League and Europa League could be abandoned if coronavirus restrictions remain into September.

The preferred option would be to play the fixtures behind closed doors.

Both competitions have both been indefinitely postponed due to the escalating Covid-19 pandemic.

Kyle Walker is facing disciplinary action from Manchester City after breaking the UK government’s rules on social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The England defender has apologised for his actions after it was widely reported he held a party at his home last week.

And the PGA Championship is set to be rescheduled for August according to reports in the US.

The tournament was due to take place in May but was postponed last month because of the coronavirus.

The major is expected to remain at Harding Park in San Francisco.