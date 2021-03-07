Morning Sports Upate

ATHLETICS

Ciara Neville takes to the track inside the next hour for the 60 metre semi-finals at the European Indoor Championships in Poland.

The Limerick woman put in an impressive performance to advance through her heat this morning in a time of 7.37 seconds, with Molly Scott and Joan Healy missing out on progression.

From a quarter to one, Sarah Lavin is in action in the 60 metre hurdle semi-finals.

Sean Tobin runs in the 3000 metre final just before 5-o’clock this evening.

GOLF

A third round of 65 means England’s Lee Westwood takes the lead into tonight’s final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

On 11 under, Westwood is one stroke clear of Bryson De Chambeau and Corey Conners in second.

Rory McIlroy will begin the final day from seven-under after signing for a level-par 72 last night.

Padraig Harrington is in a tie for 29th on three-under.

***

Leona Maguire is in a tie for 11th ahead of the final round of the Drive On Championship on the LPGA Tour tonight.

The Cavan native is three-under-par, ten shots adrift of leader Austin Ernst.

Stephanie Meadow begins the final round from one-over.

SNOOKER

Antrim’s Mark Allen goes up against world number one Judd Trump in the quarter-finals of the Gibraltar Open from half 11.

SOCCER

It’s all eyes on Manchester this afternoon as City host United in the second derby between the pair in the Premier League this season.

City are likely to recall Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones, who began on the bench against Wolves during the week.

David de Gea is in Spain with his partner for the birth of their first child, so Dean Henderson is set to start back-to-back league games for Manchester United for the first time.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he understands that he had to travel

Kick-off at the Etihad is at half-past-4.

Before that, West Brom host fellow strugglers Newcastle at lunchtime.

At 2-o’clock Liverpool will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome Fulham to Anfield.

And the final game of the day will see Tottenham entertain Crystal Palace at a-quarter-past-7.

RACING

There’s a seven race card at Leopardstown this afternoon where the first goes to post at 10-past-2.

The Willie Mullins trained Livelovelaugh, with Paul Townend on board, is expected to go off the favourite in the feature race of the day – the TRI Equestrian Handicap Steeplechase.